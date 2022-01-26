APC Convention: Buni dismisses zoning list

Yobe State Governor and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni has denied a trending list of zoning of the party and elective offices by his APC CECPC.

The list which was attributed to his leadership has zoned the office of the national chairman and the party presidential ticket ahead of national and presidential conventions to the North and South, respectively.

Buni in a statement signed by Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed dismissed the zoning arrangement as false, baseless, unfounded, misleading and has nothing to do with his principal.

The statement maintained that “the Chairman of the…