Aregbesola, others to raise N250m for renovation of govt school

As part of activities to mark the 60th anniversary of Akoko Anglican Grammar School, Arigidi-Akoko, Ondo State, prominent Nigerians including former governor of Osun State and Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, are to raise N250million for the renovation of the school.

Apart from the renovation of the school, the old students Association also said part of the fund would be used to give scholarship to some indigent students of the school, equip the library and other facilities in the school.

The National President of Akoko Anglican Grammar School, Arigidi-Akoko in Akoko Northwest Local Government area of Ondo State, Mr Adewale Saba, who disclosed this during a press conference to…