CBN disburses N927.94bn to over 4.5m smallholder farmers ― Emefiele

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it has disbursed a total sum of ₦927.94 billion to over 4.5 million smallholder farmers cultivating 21 commodities across the country under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP).

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele who disclosed this in Abuja added that between November and December 2021 alone, the Bank disbursed N75.99 billion to support the cultivation of over 383,000 hectares of maize, rice and wheat during the 2022 dry season.

He said the figures were thrown up when the Monetary Policy Committee reviewed the performance of the Bank’s intervention programmes aimed at stimulating productivity in…