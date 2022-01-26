I am not aware my traditional title of Jakadan Bauchi has been suspended, Dogara claims

Two days after the Bauchi Emirate Council announced the indefinite suspension of Former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara as the Jakadan Bauchi, the Federal lawmaker has claimed that he was yet to be officially notified of the suspension by the Emirate Council.

Yakubu Dogara in his reaction to the development expressed doubt over the purported suspension of his traditional title of Jakadan Bauchi claiming that the Palace was yet to serve him a letter or invite him, in the spirit of fair hearing.

In a statement he released on Tuesday, the member representing Bogoro /Dass /Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency reacted for the first time to his suspension as Jakadan Bauchi, by the…