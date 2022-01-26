Local stock market rebounds marginally as investors earn N6bn

Trading activities at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) edged to a positive close on Tuesday as the All-Share Index (ASI) inched up marginally by 0.02 per cent to peg at 45,928.27 basis points

This positive outing pushed both the month-to-date and year-to-date outings of the ASI to stand at 7.55 per cent.

Investors therefore gained six billion naira in the session as the market capitalisation followed suit the direction of the ASI to stand at N24.755 trillion, a 0.02 per cent increase from the N24.749 trillion it stood at the end of the previous trading session.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 19 tickers gained relative to 14 losers.

On the performance…