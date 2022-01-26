Olu of Warri preaches peace, renews relationship with other ethnic nationalities

Ogiame Atuwatse II, the current occupier of the revered throne, Ogiame Atuwatse III, last Friday paid royal visits to the oldest reigning monarch in Africa, the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Richard Layieguen, Ovie Ogoni-Oghoro I, on his 105th birthday anniversary marked on January 20.

After tarrying in conviviality at the palace of the centenarian with chiefs from both Warri and Olomu kingdoms, the 21st Olu and his entourage headed for the palace of the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, Dr. Emmanuel Sideso Abe1 at Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

Besides being at the Ogoni-Oghoro I palace to felicitate with him on his 105 birthday and to…