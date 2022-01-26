Police arrest 6 kidnap, armed robbery suspects in Delta

Police operatives in Delta State have arrested six kidnap and robbery suspects in parts of the state and Bayelsa.

Godstime Rufus, 22, Stanley Efeme, 21 and Davidson Esiso, 35, all from Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta, were arrested in connection with the alleged kidnap of a victim who reported to the police after escaping.

The victim (name withheld) was abducted at 9:30 pm on January 22, 2022, along Esiso Street Agbarho, but escaped in the process of transferring him to another vehicle.

He later spotted one of his abductors, Godstime Rufus, and immediately alerted the police leading to his arrest and that of two others.

Similarly, George Akporie, 25,…