Public policy dialogue: Kaduna assures LG accountability mechanism on partnership

Kaduna State Ministry of Local Government Affairs has assured the Local Government Accountability Mechanism (LGAM) of its willingness to partner with it in its forthcoming public policy dialogue on strengthening Local government Fiscal sustainability and delivery in Kaduna state.

Commissioner of the ministry, Shehu Usman Muhammed, gave the assurance when he received delegates from the LGAM in his office to seek the ministry collaboration for the success of the dialogue.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the LGAM delegation, Yusuf Goje, commended the commissioner for his commitment to transparency and accountability which he demonstrated by creating the Kaduna Education Accountability…