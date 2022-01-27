2.6 million people captured on Kaduna social register ― Commissioner

In a bid to reduce poverty and ensure social inclusion among citizens over two million citizens in Kaduna State have been captured in the state social register across the urban and rural areas of the state.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Budget and Planning Commission, Mohammed Dattijo, on Thursday.

Presenting a keynote address titled “The Role of Students in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” at a summit organized by the Kaduna State Students (KADSU) held at Kaduna State University, he said the state government has earmarked N4bn in its 2022 budget as interventions for the poor citizens.

“The state government has provided over 4 billion in the 2022 budget…