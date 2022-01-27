44-year-old man feared killed, three policemen shot as hoodlums attack Ogun community

A security man identified as Temitope Ariyo was killed, while three policemen, alongside many villagers were shot after armed hoodlums reportedly invaded Iraye community in Ogun State.

The attack reportedly occurred last week Wednesday, just about 20 minutes after some policemen from Abuja had visited the village for a fact-finding mission. Wife of the deceased father of five, Beauty Ariyo, has, therefore, raised the alarm to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba Alkali, and well-meaning Nigerians to come to her aid.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the hoodlums took advantage of the attack to rob residents of their valuables, including money, mobile phones, electronics, among…