BEDC gives life assurance policy to five anti-cultism officers for arresting electricity vandals

The management of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has offered a life assurance policy to five members of an anti-cultism group in lllah, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

This is to commend the gallant effort of the members of the crime-fighting outfit, who helped in the arrest of electricity vandals in the community.

The anti-cult group has assisted BEDC in apprehending hoodlums who vandalized transformers in the community.

Besides, the electricity company donated cartons of energy-saving bulbs to help them pay less for power usage.

In a statement yesterday by Mr Ibeamaka Odoh, the Corporate Affairs Officer and made available to newsmen in Benin, she…