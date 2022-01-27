EU youths in Nigeria visit Borno schools, provide COVID-19 relief materials to students

On the occasion of this year’s International Day of Education (IDE), the European Union (EU) Youth Sounding Board in Nigeria has provided 150 students of the Federal Low-Cost Primary School and Government Girls Secondary School, both in Maiduguri, Borno State, with COVID-19 relief materials.

With the theme ‘Changing Course, Transforming Education’, this year’s International Day of Education, which was celebrated globally on Monday, aims to strengthen resilience, hope and to revive education that has suffered a major setback due to COVID-19.

Ms Rafiat Atanda, the Spokesperson of the Board, while speaking about their intervention in the schools, noted that they embarked on the…