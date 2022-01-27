FIRS achieved over 100% target, says Nami

Despite the global economic challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the disruption of business activities in 2020 by nationwide protests, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) said it achieved over 100 per cent of its collection target for the year 2021.

“Notwithstanding the limitations faced in 2020/2021, the service achieved over a hundred per cent of its collection target,” Executive Chairman, Muhammad Nami, stated in the FIRS 2021 Performance Update signed by him.

According to Nami, “The FIRS, in the year 2021 collected a total of N6.405 trillion in both oil (N2.008 trillion) and non-oil (N4.396 trillion) revenues as against a target of N6.401…