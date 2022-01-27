In Nigeria, not much makes sense

Scientists are wrong. Human beings are not made of atoms; they are made of stories. It is why we want to sing and draw, tell each other about our lives and our hopes, talk about the wonders in our lives and the wonders that we dream about. These dreams – this art – are what make us get up each day, smile, and go forward into the world. In Nigeria, we seek refuge in God, pray about everything, blame everyone but ourselves, then, soon we forget. And our art is to forget, painfully we forget and very quickly too.

Stories of death, brutal death, corruption, maladministration, poor leadership and in some cases, total lack of governance abound and we carry on; we may never know the number…