Jonathan’s family appeals for unconditional release of abducted son in Bayelsa

The family of former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has appealed for the unconditional release of their son, Mr Jephthah Robert Yekorogha, who was kidnapped at about 8:40 pm on Monday, January 24, 2022, in front of his house gate at Biogbolo, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

A statement signed by Austin Ekeinde on behalf of the victim’s younger brother, Mr Azibola Roberts, called on the members of the public to provide any information that could lead to the release of Yekorogha without harm.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the kidnapped victim was standing in front of the gate to his house at Biogbolo, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, when four ‘gunmen’ in black uniform, who, at…