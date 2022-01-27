Nigeria requires better understanding of needs to train medical doctors

PROVOST, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, Professor Olayinka Omigbodun says that Nigeria needs to have a better understanding of what it takes to train medical personnel and ensure that it retains them for its health system development.

Professor Omigbodun, speaking at the admission of 25 doctors and dentists into the medical profession at the College’s induction ceremony for the graduating class of 2021 (batch B), said that Nigeria trains its doctors virtually free but makes no effort to reap fully from its investment into their training.

On the occasion, eight indigent medical students received full scholarships and another 14 part scholarships to study at the…