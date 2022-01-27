Ogun commissioner urges ex-students to support alma maters

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu has stressed the need for alumni associations of various schools to support government in improving education across all levels in the country.

He gave this advice at the 50th anniversary celebration of enrolment of the 1972 set of Ijebu Ode Grammar School, Ogun State, known as (JOGS 72 Club) and the inauguration of some projects donated by the set.

The commissioner, who is also an alumnus of the school, said such support would be in form of collaboration with the government to boost the development of their various alma maters and the education sector generally.

While lauding the set…