Pastor in police net for allegedly sleeping with woman, her two daughters in Ogun

One Pastor Timothy Oluwatimilehin, of Spirit-Filled International Christian Church, Olomore, Abeokuta, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command, for ‘sleeping’ with a housewife and her two daughters.

It was learnt that the pastor lured his victims, kept them in a custody and had carnal knowledge of them individually.

A complaint was lodged by the husband of the housewife and father of the two ladies, at the Adatan Police Station, that Oluwatimilehin, had carnal knowledge of his wife and two daughters.

The DPO of Adatan, SP Abiodun Salau, upon receiving the complaint sent his detectives to effect the arrest of the suspect.

The pastor upon interrogation confessed to…