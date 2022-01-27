Salute to the tiger, Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala

TODAY, I speak as a son of the gallant officer of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, former governor of Oyo State and chief of many Yoruba communities. As the saying goes, “It takes a village to raise a child.” I have been raised across different geographical regions and by various great persons; one of such was Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala. I started out knowing him from a distance until I got closer to him about 11 years ago. Prior to then, he was one of the sons of the late Revd Baba John Adegoke Okesiji, JP. History has it that when the two of them went on pilgrimage to Jerusalem in 1994, that was when he shared his intention to go into politics amongst many others. By the…