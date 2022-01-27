We’re reviewing our policies ― Board of Governors

The Board of Governor’s of Dowen College has disclosed that it is reviewing its policies with parents, staff and students to ensure strict compliance and adherence to best practices going forward.

They made this disclosure on Thursday evening in a statement signed by Tomi Borisade and made available to newsmen.

The board said the school authority would not hesitate to relieve anyone responsible for administrative lapses in the duties of their positions in the review process.

While noting that the school is keen on ensuring that the type of situation it currently experiencing will never recur again, the board expressed its readiness to pass the baton of change to a new generation of…