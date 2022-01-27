Why extortion claims threaten to consume NPA’s Eto

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) introduced its e-call-up system popularly referred to as Eto to address the issue of unnecessary pile up of trucks along the ports access roads of Apapa and Tin-Can ports. However, almost one year after, the initiative is muddled up in extortion controversies cum litigation threats, writes TOLA ADENUBI.

When the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) launched its e-call-up system on February 27, 2021, the initiative was set up to bring an end to the issue of extortion and unnecessary traffic snarl along the access roads of Apapa and Tin-Can ports of Lagos.

The deployment of the Eto initiative was applauded by stakeholders and port users as it immediately led to…