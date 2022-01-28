Are you noticing this emerging B2B e-commerce trend?

Twitter is now back in business in Nigeria. Having taken a hiatus from a conversation on the bird app after the suspension by the federal government, I returned sometime last week. As usual, Twitter Nigeria is a no dull moment space. The African Cup of Nations is on and memes were flying regarding the big-name casualties of the tournament. African football powerhouse, Ghana was dumped out of the tournament at the group stage after losing to debutants, Comoros Islands. “What is a Comoros?” “Trouble is like Comoros” were some of the trending hashtags on Twitter.

Amid the fun and banter, something caught my attention: a retweet popped up on my timeline of a tweet by @ajalayemi. It…