Bauchi Primary Health Agency gets permanent site, reiterates commitment to effective, efficient healthcare services

In an effort to provide a decent working environment and conducive accommodation for the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), the State Government has purchased a N150 million building to serve as the permanent headquarters of the agency.

The structure will also house other development partners operating in the state with the exception of UNICEF, WHO and USAID funded IHP.

The disclosure was made by the Executive Chairman of the Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed while interacting with Journalists in his office on the Agency’s achievements in the year 2021.

The Executive Chairman said that every process of taking over the structure has been completed and is now…