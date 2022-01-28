Gunmen attack loaded passenger bus in Kwara

An unspecified number of suspected gunmen on Friday attacked some motorists plying Oro Ago-Omu Aran road in the Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State, dispossessing innocent passengers of their money and other valuables.

Tribune Online learnt that incident, which happened in the early hours of the day, left two commercial bus drivers of vehicles involved with varying degrees of machete cuts.

Confirming the incident, the public relations officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Babawale Afolabi, said that the attackers are suspected highway robbers.

“On Friday 28/01/2022 at about 0700 hours, our officers on routine patrol at Oro Ago/Omu Aran…