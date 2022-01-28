Insecurity: PDP mocks Buhari for abandoning Zamfara trip

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for cancelling his planned visit to Zamfara State besieged by bandits.

The main opposition party rejected the reason of poor weather given for the cancellation of the Thursday trip, saying that if President Buhari meant well, he could have made the journey by road from Sokoto to Gusau.

This is contained in a statement issued by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, its National Publicity Secretary.

It said: “We ask, did Mr President cancel the trip to Zamfara State out of fear of terrorists? Was Mr President, an Army General, with all the security apparatus under his command afraid to travel by road because he was not sure of his…