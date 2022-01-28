Miracles of Holy Prophet Muhammad (VII)

IN the name of God, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

The Holy Qur’an, Al-Isra 17:1-4 says, “Glory to (God) Who did take His servant for a journey by night from the Sacred Mosque to the farthest Mosque, whose precincts We did bless in order that We might show him some of Our signs for He is the One Who heareth and seeth (all things). We gave Moses the Book and made it a guide to the children of Israel (commanding): ‘Take not other than Me as Disposer of (your) affairs’. O ye that are sprung from those whom We carried (in the Ark) with Noah! Verily he was a devotee most grateful. And We gave (clear) warning to the children of Israel in the Book, that twice would they do mischief on the…