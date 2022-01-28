Nigerians counselled at remembrance prayer for Kwara’s first Grand Khadi, Justice Orire

NIGERIANS have been called upon to worship Allah wholeheartedly at all times and fear Him in their dealings with all manner of people.

A renowned Islamic scholar, Dr Yusuf Kolawole Jimoh, made this call on Wednesday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at the one year special prayer for the pioneer Grand Khadi of Kwara State, the late Justice Abdulkadir Orire, who was the chairman of the Islamic Missionaries’ Association of Nigeria (IMAN).

Jimoh observed that most wealthy Muslims were not doing much to reduce the hardship being faced by many Nigerians, whereas the wealth Allah had endowed them with was not meant for them alone but to help others and earn His pleasure in the process.

He…