Reps begin probe of actual daily consumption of PMS

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, resolved to set up an Ad-hoc Committee that will ascertain the actual daily consumption of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in Nigeria, sequel to the prevailing fuel scarcity across the country.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Hon Abubakar Hassan Fulata, expressed concern over the multi-trillion naira being spent on fuel subsidy.

Recall that the House via a resolution passed on March 25, 2021, resolved to investigate about $25 billion on turnaround maintenance of the refineries over the past 25 years, as well as additional sum of $1.5 billion (about N575 billion)…