Residents count losses as petrol tanker explodes in Anambra

The residents of Obodoukwu road, along Onitsha-Owerri, Anambra State on Friday count their losses as a petrol tanker fell and sparked into flames destroying several properties worth millions of naira.

A source told Tribune Online that the fire started after a petrol tanker conveying petroleum products fell in the commercial city of the state.

As of the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the fire which started during the morning hours had raged for about two hours.

“We are now afraid because the fire is spreading very fast, and we fear that it may spread to the Relief market,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the chief fire Officer in Anambra Fire Service, Mr Martin Agbili who…