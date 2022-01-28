SDP suspends Kogi chapter secretary

The Kogi State Chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has suspended its state secretary, Arome Okeme for indiscipline and insubordination.

The party has also replaced the suspended secretary with Musa David Chubiyojo after an emergency State Executive Council meeting held yesterday in Lokoja attended by about forty members.

The party in a press conference addressed by the State Party Chairman, Muktar Atima, said the suspension of the Secretary followed his continued disobedience to party rules and regulations.

Similarly, the party said the absence of the Secretary from the country to Guinea Bissau for over a year has negatively affected the smooth running of the party, creating a huge…