Small businesses: Surviving a founder’s vacuum

SMALL businesses, be it nano, micro, small, or medium-sized enterprises are important for many reasons. They are an important contributor to any economy and the life-blood of many developing and underdeveloped economies. Small businesses can equally provide many essential opportunities that cannot be overlooked because as they scale, they impact innovation, job creation, economic diversification, poverty reduction, wealth creation and income redistribution within the country. Hence, the core attribute that makes small businesses achieve all these and more is the agility which the founders/owner-managers provide. This makes this form of business nearly inseparable from the founders.

This…