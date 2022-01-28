Task force recovers over 500 cows, sheep rustled by bandits in Niger

Niger State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, Mr. Emmanuel Umar, has said that the Joint Taskforce Operations in the state have intercepted over 500 cows and sheep at Kuchi, Galadiman-Kogo, Alawa and Erena communities of Munya and Shiroro local government areas of the state.

He made the disclosure on Friday in Minna, the state capital, during a session with newsmen, adding that the recovery consisted of over 400 cows and over 100 sheep to be kept under Ministry of Livestock.

He said the interception of the animals was following an onslaught that resulted to killing some bandits by security operatives in the two local governments.

According to…