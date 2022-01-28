Traditional institutions have role to play in curbing insecurity, says Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has insisted that traditional institutions are the custodian of history, culture, values, morals and ethics, emphasizing that they have a role to play in tackling insecurity bedevilling the country.

According to him, traditional institutions are led by people who are knowledgeable and reverred by their people, adding, “the traditional rulers possess qualities such as experience and wisdom and give advices that prevent and solve conflicts.”

He made the assertion at the coronation lecture held at the Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil as part of events for the coronation and presentation of Staff of Office to Emir of Gaya,…