Travellers Award 2022 to honour airlines with young fleet, inflight services, others

The organiser of Travellers Award has rolled out criteria to honour airlines in its 2022 award ceremony, which include a young fleet, good customer services, inflight services, on-time performance and spread of destinations.

The publisher of ATQ magazine and Akwaaba African Travel Market, Ambassador Ikechi Uko in a release made available to Travelpulse&MICE said this year’s Travellers Award will highlight the expectations of travellers in Nigeria. The organisers are listening to the complaints and yearnings of travellers by incorporating these desires in selecting the 2022 winners.

He explained that delays and cancellations are big issues on the domestic scene, while customer services…