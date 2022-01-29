FG insists on WASH strategy to eliminate Neglected Tropical Diseases

The Federal Government has reiterated the importance of Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) as an essential tool to control and eliminate the scourge of Neglected Tropical Diseases in Nigeria.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunimbe Mamora at the ministerial press briefing to commemorate the 3rd World NTD celebration in Nigeria said, asides from Nigeria, NTDs are found in several countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America as they are especially common in Tropical areas where people do not have access to clean water or safe ways to dispose of human waste.

Mamora however maintained that Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) is an essential strategy of NTDs control and elimination…