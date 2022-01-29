Fingerprint-based attendance management system will reduce incidence of ghost workers, says FUTA don

To tackle the growing incidence of ghost workers and encourage physical presence at important meetings and workplaces, governments, organisations and schools are advised to deploy a fingerprint-based Attendance Management System.

A Professor of Computer Science at the Federal University of Technology, Akure and Visiting Scholar at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT Boston, United States of America, Olusola Adetunmbi, stated this while delivering the 143rd inaugural lecture of the university on Tuesday 25th January 2022.

Professor Adetunmbi said such a system should replace the current physical verification model in use for attendance purposes in most places in the country.