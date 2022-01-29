Five killed, seven injured as rival cultists clash in Osun

No fewer than five persons have been killed in Ilesa, Osun State following a deadly cult clash that erupted between two rival cultists in the ancient town on Saturday.

The incident which enveloped the community in the early hours of the day at Sabo in the town, claimed lives of two members of the groups and three other innocent citizens of the state.

The cause of the incident as of the time of filing in this report remains cloudy but might not be unconnected with a sharp disagreement said to have led to misunderstanding between the rival groups.

According to an eyewitness account, the three innocent persons that lost their lives were, a woman going to a vigil, a trader at Sabo area of the…