Insecurity: Group seeks review of retirement age of military officers

A group under the aegis of the United Nations International Human Rights on Marine and Ecology has appealed to the Federal Government and the National Assembly to review the retirement age of military personnel in the country from sixty years to sixty five years in view of the present security challenges.

The appeal was made by the Coordinator of the UN human group, Alhaji Musa Saidu while speaking with newsmen in Kaduna on Saturday.

Saidu noted that gallant military officers who were assets to the nation were prematurely retired, saying, the situation is not in the best interest of the country especially now that the country is facing multifaceted security issues.

He noted so many…