Israel DMW vows to take a bullet for Davido

Nigerian Afro pop star Davido’s controversial logistics manager, Israel Afeare Israel better known as Israel DMW has said he take a bullet for his boss.

Israel, in a viral video shared by Davido himself on Instagram, said he should di* if he couldn’t take a bullet for his boss – Davido. The video was initially posted by popular Nigerian show promoter, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest on Instagram.

The video was captioned: “@IsraelDMW you no go kill me. @pocolee come and carry your guy. @davido, you man say he fit die for you.

Davido, who was in Port Harcourt for a show, was there with his team as usual. Isreal DMW was seen in the video with a red…