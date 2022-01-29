Marwa warns new NDLEA officers against compromising on drug war

The Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Marwa (Rtd) has warned newly trained officers of the anti-narcotics body against compromising the renewed war against drug abuse and trafficking in the country.

Marwa gave the warning on Saturday during the passing out parade of 2,000 Narcotic Assistants at the NDLEA Academy, Jos, Plateau state, where he charged the newly trained personnel to beware of the temptation of inducement in the line of their work.

According to him, “It is pertinent that I repeat at this occasion the advice I have given those who went ahead of you. Beware of the lure of filthy lucre. As you go about your…