My wife beats me, poisoned my food twice —Husband

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos, Lagos State, has dissolved a 23-year-old marriage between a clergy, Dele Adewale, and his wife, Favour, over irreconcilable differences.

The court president, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, who granted Adewale’s request of divorce, held that it was imperative he did so due to lack of compatibility.

“The court has come to the conclusion that the marriage between the couple had broken down irretrievable, therefore, the dissolution of their marriage is needful.

“It is proper for both parties to go their separate ways since they are tired of their marriage while all efforts to reconcile them failed.

“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Dele and…