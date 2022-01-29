Olu of Ikeja stool: Kushemi-Moses royal family cautions against illegal selection process

The Kusemi-Moses royal family of Ikeja has called for caution in the selection of the new Olu of Ikeja, saying any contrary act could cause division amongst indigenes and also threaten the peace and security in the district.

Chairman of the royal family, Mr Leke Moses, in a statement, gave the warning while reacting to a viral video of the instalment of Olu of Ikeja.

According to him, no Oba has been selected or elected for the district, stressing that the stool of Olu of Ikeja has remained vacant since the death of the late Oba Raufu Adeniyi Matele Amore, who died on July 1, 2014.

“Our attention has been drawn to the trending news and videos on the social media platform on the instalment…