Our most successful movie was ‘Arbitrator’, not ‘Wedding Party’ —Chinaza, Inkblot Co-founder

Chinaza Onuzo is the co-founder, Inkblot Productions; co-writer and executive Producer for the new movie – ‘Superstar’ currently showing in cinemas. In this interview by SEGUN KASALI, Chinaza spoke about his growing up experiences, assessment of the film industry and other issues. Excerpts:

Growing up, it was learnt you wanted to study Medicine but you ended up studying Economics, what really happened?

I am the second of four children growing up. I came from the family where both parents are doctors. So, when I was five years old and they asked me what I would do when I grow up, I was so sure I would be a doctor. So, I was in the science class and all of those things. But when…