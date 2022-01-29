Three teenagers in police net for killing friend’s lover for ritual

Three boys between the ages of 17 to 20 have been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing their friend’s lover for ritual.

In a statement by the Command’s image maker, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the teenagers were arrested in the early hours of Saturday in Abeokuta.

The suspects were Wazir Oladehinde (17); Abdul Gafar Lukman (19) and Mustakeem Balogun (20).

They were arrested following a tip-off received at the Adatan Divisional Headquarters that the boys were found burning an object suspected to be a human head in a local pot.

The DPO of Adatan acted swiftly on the information and drafted his men to the scene where the suspects were arrested.

The fourth…