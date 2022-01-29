‘We’re rebranding to serve our customers with better, affordable residence,’ say Dukiya investments co-owners 

The management of Dukiya Investments recently announced a rebrand of the company’s logo and property offers, assuring its customers of pivoted and excellent service delivery with a tradition of unending possibility.

Speaking at a media parley with journalists in its head office in Lekki to announce the advancement, co-founder and head of business development, Mr Lukman Shobowale said the company is taking a new look to further explicate real estate as a tangible asset that needs to be invested into.

“The simple fact that there would be infrastructural development at the location where lands are highly patronised makes real estate capital intensive, and this is applicable to properties…