2023: Ngige to declare presidential ambition in April

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has said he will declare his presidential ambition in April 2023.

Ngige stated this in Awka, the Anambra State capital, over the weekend, during the empowerment of some graduate trainees in the state by his ministry.

Some beneficiaries of the empowerment led by one Nancy Okafor had raised a motion on the occasion asking Ngige to join the 2023 presidential race without further delay.

Describing the former Anambra State governor as a man of the people who had shown demonstrable effectiveness in leadership, the beneficiaries, mostly women, unanimously asked him not to delay a minute anymore in declaring his presidential…