Bare infinitive, fortnight – Tribune Online

Sample 1: “He told the gathering of prominent journalists, top government functionaries and politicians that the occasion made him returned to the seat of power after about 16 years he left government.” (Daniel, Amosun traumatize me for 16 years—Osoba, Daily Post online, 26 May, 2021)

Let’s pay attention to the clause: “the occasion made him returned to the seat of power.” Please notice that the verbs made and returned are in their respective past forms in consistency with the reportorial nature of the discourse. The first verb is expectedly and appropriately in its past form, but the second (returned) is not correctly so. Actually, the second ought to be in its infinitive…