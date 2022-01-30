Buhari greets Onyeka Onwenu at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the entertainment industry to celebrate the joyous occasion of the 70th birthday of a renowned songwriter, singer and journalist, Onyeka Onwenu.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Sunday said he congratulated the multiple award-winning artiste and actress for leading a life that keeps inspiring both the old and young.

The President affirmed that Onwenu’s creativity, sincerity of purpose and diligence continue to bring glory to the country, starting out as an NTA presenter and reporter that caught the world’s attention by putting a spotlight on corruption in the ’80s and releasing songs with…