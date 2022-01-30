Come to Senate in 2023, Lawan begs Akwa Ibom gov

Apparently satisfied with his performance as the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has urged Udom Emmanuel, to come to the Red Chamber at the end of his tenure in 2023, saying Nigeria needs his expertise in statecraft to wriggle out of its current socio-economic travails.

Lawan, was in Uyo, the state capital at the weekend to be part of the thanksgiving and commissioning of some constituency projects undertaken by Senator Bassey Akpan, where governor Emmanuel, notable politicians including hordes of Senators graced the ceremony.

Praising Emmanuel’s achievements and leadership prowess in the last couple of years as governor, Lawan noted that such…