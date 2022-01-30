Ekiti 2022: APC, PDP’s impositions will give us victory — Accord party

The Accord party in Ekiti State has picked a former presidential aspirant and elder statesman Chief Reuben Famuyibo as its candidate in the forthcoming gubernatorial election slated for June 18, 2022, in the state.

The primary election which is the affirmation of his candidature took place at the Fajuyi Hall in Ado-Ekiti on Friday witnessed thousands of delegates from all the sixteen local governments across the state and officials from the national secretariat of the party. Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), DSS and police were also in attendance.

The national youth leader of the Accord party, Abdurahman Muhammed while presenting the flag of the party to…